NDRF rescues 23 stranded labourers from Paleru stream

Suryapet: 23 laborers stranded at Paleru stream of the district have been rescued. The NDRF personnel rescued the agricultural laborers stranded in the raging Paleru stream between Mukundapuram-G Kottapalli in Maddirala mandal. Streams and ponds are overflowing with incessant rains fell in the district on Friday. 23 laborers reportedly got locked in the Paleru stream for 12 to 14 hours. It became difficult to cross the stream as the flood surged. The incident came to light after a selfie video was taken and posted in WhatsApp groups.

The officials brought them on Saturday early hours to the shore with the help of NDRF personnel.

Police said that all of them belong to Chaulla Tanda, Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Minister Sathyavathi Rathode of Mahabubabad district took initiation and passed the information of stranded labor in Paleru stream to District Collector and SP for necessary help and NDRF teams were rescued the labor successfully.