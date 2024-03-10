NDSA grills Kaleshwaram officials over damaged barrages

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) quizzed the Kaleshwaram officials of the State Irrigation department and gathered some important information regarding the planning, execution and maintenance of the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

After winding up a three-day field visit, the NDSA committee headed by Chandrashekar arrived at the Irrigation wing headquarters Jala Soudha on Saturday and held a meeting with the officials concerned. All the engineers working for Kaleshwaram projects were asked to furnish the data on the barrages. The NDSA officials instructed the irrigation authorities to provide all documents including the agreements entered by the State government and contract agencies.

Officials said that the Central Design Organisation in the Irrigation wing has been asked to send the project designs and its execution during the construction and variations, if any, with full data by next week. The Committee would also hold a meeting with the design organisation soon to clear their doubts on the construction of the barrages.