NE Telangana put on red alert amidst Cyclone Michaung’s mayhem

Hyderabad: The Meteorological department has issued a red alert in districts of Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu because of Michaung cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the northern and southern districts of Telangana even as officials were asked to follow the necessary protocols. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday had a tele-conference with the district collectors where there will be effect of cyclone.

She, along with State Disaster Management Authority secretary Rahul Bojja, briefed collectors of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and others.

The Chief secretary asked them to be cautious in the wake of heavy rain for next two days. She asked the collectors to follow protocols on flooding because of heavy rain. She directed officials to take precautionary measures before entering ponds which are already full. She asked them to make sure there are no breaches in the water bodies filled with water. She informed that the NDRF teams are being sent to Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.

The CS asked the officials of irrigation, disaster management, roads and buildings, Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments to be careful. She asked them to shift people in low-lying areas to safer places.

The authorities had declared holiday for Schools in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and nearby districts in the wake of the red alert. There were reports of incessant rain in districts of Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar and others.

Hyderabad experienced drizzles since early morning with temperature dropping to 22 degrees Celsius. Denizens, including office-goers and school-going children, had to face inconvenience because of rain. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the city.