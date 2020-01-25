Neck to neck fight between TRS, Congress in Nalgonda

Nalgonda/Suryapet/Bhongir: As predicted in the exit poll, neck to neck fight was witnessed in the outcome of the municipal election results of the erstwhile Nalgonda district.



Of the total 48 wards in Nalgonda municipality, the results was hung as both Congress and TRS had won in 20 wards each. While BJP got six wards, MIM one and TRS rebel won one. According to reliable sources, Congress and BJP will have a political understanding to capture Nalgonda municipal chairman seat.

In Miryalguda municipality, TRS won 27 wards, Congress won 18, BJP, independent and CPM won one each of the total 48 wards.

Of the total 12 wards in Halia municipality, the ruling party won six wards, Congress won five and independent won one, who is going to decide which party will grab the Halia municipality chairman post.

TRS had won nine wards and Congress won three of the total 12 wards in Nandikonda municipality. Congress had won seven wards while TRS two and BJP won one of the total 10 wards in Chandur municipality.

Of the total 12 wards of Chityal municipality, hung was formed as both TRS and Congress has won six each. Ex officio votes will decide the candidate for the chairman post.

TRS won 11 wards of the total 20 wards in Deverakonda municipality, while Congress and BJP won four and three wards each. Independent candidate won in one ward.

In Suryapet municipality, hung was formed as the TRS won in 24 wards falling one short for the magic figure of 25. Congress and BJP won 10 and 4 wards respectively. Independents won in 4 wards.

Of the total 28 wards in Huzurnagar municipality, TRS is going to secure chairman post comfortably as it won in 20 wards, while Congress and CPM were limited to 7 and one ward respectively.

In Kodad municipality, the TRS is going to retain chairman post as it won in 25 wards of the total 35 wards. Congress won in 3 wards and TDP and independent one each.

In Nereducherla municipality, Congress with alliance parties going to get chairman post as it won 8 wards and TRS won 7 wards of the total 15 wards. In the 15 wards of Tirumalagiri municipality, TRS had won 11 wards and Congress won 4.

In the 12 wards of Yadagirigutta municipality, Congress and CPI won 4 and 2 wards respectively and TRS won 4 wards and independents won two.

In 35 wards of Bhongir municipality, TRS won 15 wards, Congress won 11, BJP 7 wards and independent won one ward. Congress and BJP are reportedly planning to snatch Bhongir chairman post.

In 12 wards Aler municipality, TRS won 8 wards, Congress and BJP won one each and independents won 2 wards.

In 12 wards Mothkur municipality, TRS won 7 wards and Congress won 5. In 13 wards of Bhudan Pochampally municipality, TRS won 13 wards and Congress won 2 and BJP and independent one each. Of the total 20 wards of Choutuppal municipality, TRS won 8 wards, Congress, CPM and BJP won 5, 3 and 3 respectively. Independent candidate won one ward.