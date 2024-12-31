Need for harassment-free workplaces for women: Collector Viziyendira Boi

Mahabubnagar: District Collector Viziyendira Boi emphasized the importance of creating a harassment-free and secure workplace for women during the Local Complaint Committee (LCC) meeting held at the Collector’s chamber on Monday. She urged officials to ensure that women in the district have access to a safe and conducive working environment.

Highlighting the provisions of the Workplace Harassment of Women (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Collector directed mandal-level nodal officers to handle complaints confidentially and forward them to the LCC. She also stressed the need to spread awareness about workplace harassment and its prevention through mandal committees.

The Collector reiterated that all workplaces with more than 10 employees, whether in the public or private sector, must establish an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

In the absence of an ICC, employees can submit complaints to the District Welfare Officer at Room No. 36 in the Collectorate, the LCC, or through the 24/7 toll-free helpline, 181. For smaller workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, complaints can be submitted directly to the LCC or through platforms like the T-SHE Box online portal. Additional measures include setting up complaint boxes at workplaces to facilitate reporting.