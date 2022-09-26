Need to recognise & support honest officials for a just society, says Ex-CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana

Hyderabad: The Youth for Anti-Corruption Organisation which has been working for a corruption-free society for the past ten years has taken a step forward for another programme. 'Honest' officials who worked and are working in various government departments in the State were honoured here on Sunday.

The programme was conducted at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet. It was chaired by founder Rajendra Palnati of Youth for Anti-Corruption. Former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana, former Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra, ex-RTI Commissioner Varre Venkateswarlu, eminent music director RP Patnaik, attended.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmi Narayana said "in order to create a good society without corruption, apart from questioning, we should recognise and support officials who are working ethically and honestly... we should listen to their pains and sufferings in the workplace and reassure them. Because in society those who work honestly have no safety. We have to give that security. For that, Youth for Anti-Corruption should take a step forward..

The innovative programmes of Youth for Anti-Corruption should be spread across the country... A good society is formed only when the number of honest people increases.. A good society stands as an ideal for the future.. In the past, many people worked selflessly even if they were employed or engaged in politics.. Now due to certain circumstances everything is contaminated. A special thanks to Disha Rajender's team for undertaking to clean up that polluted society again.. Special congratulations to those honored today. There are those who have worked on it; there are those who are working on it. Everyone should work hard to increase the number of such people..

Ajay Mishra lauded the programmen as 'very good'. It takes courage to live honestly and work honestly.. It is great to find such people and honor them on one platform. If we give courage to good people, they will do many good things for the poor and become part of development.

Venkateswarlu pointed out that the evil should be punished and those who do good should be recognised. He congratulated the Youth for Anti-Corruption team for working in that direction and pushing for a positive change. "Let's take a step forward with Youth for Anti-Corruption for a better society."

Patnaik said "it is very difficult to find honest people in government departments because many pretend to be honest while making mistakes. There are instances where many people take awards given by governments. Within a few days after receiving the awards they were caught taking bribes. Those honest in society should be strengthened..

Palnati stated that the organisation had collected details of officers who worked honestly for the last three-four months in the State. "We honored them with 'Atmiya Satkaram' He said 15 who served as officers and those who are working have been selected. This programme continues every year..

15 officers honoured

Ashok, a Transco employee, while working in Karimnagar, put a sign on his table saying, "I will not take bribes" . He provided service to farmers and consumers who approached him. He is working as an ADA in Warangal district.

Dr. Annapurna, a doctor in Health department in the Old City, works honestly in all areas under her jurisdiction.. She is known as a doctor who is always available to people. She is working as a doctor in Haliabad...

Chilakaraju Narsaiah, a revenue inspector in Tahsildar's office, Palakaveedu mandal of Suryapet district, is accessible to people and farmers and avoids corruption. He takes the stand "I am a servant of people and I don't take bribes".

Bandi Vijayalakshmi worked as an AYUSH doctor for 35 years. She is an inspiration to many. During prime of her career, she organised many medical camps for the poor and developed people's trust in AYUSH medicine. She retired as the first additional director, AYUSH, Telangana. She has been providing services to many people by creating awareness about AYUSH..

Srinivas, AE of Transco, is working in Charminar division. Every day he works carefully and promptly responds when people have problems. He is known as a honest officer not only in his department, but also among the public.

He joined as Horticulture Officer, Peddapalli in 1993 and worked in Korutla, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Parakala, Sirisilla, Nirmala, Charlapalli Open Jail, creating awareness about Hyderabad horticulture. He has been working to ensure the government schemes reach the deserving. During his reign, he initiated many changes in areas where he worked..

Worked as AO in Karimnakar, Raikal Mandal. He was available to farmers and undertook many innovative programmes. He trained many young farmers through Agros and Farmer Training Centres. Sudhakar Babu is an ADA in Hyderabad..

Eshwar, who joined the department as a constable 15 years ago, is known as people's policeman in many stations where he worked.. He helped those who came to stations with problems by giving advice/suggestions. The department has offered him many times wards for honesty, but he refused them. He works as head constable in Warangal.

Along with them, people like Rambabu (works in EPF department), Chandra Reddy(Intelligence wing), Anand Mohan, CGM, HGCL, works in Metro, Vimalakar Rao, ex-Markfed and works in Sports department, Janarthan Rao, retired joint director, Kashiram, CI, Raju, a constable, were selected.