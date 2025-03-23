"Neglect of Alampur 100-Bed Hospital Sparks Public Outrage".

Gadwal : Local residents and community leaders are raising serious concerns over the neglect of the 100-bed hospital in Alampur, questioning the inaction of elected representatives, including MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy and MLA Vijaya Kumar (Vijayudu).

The hospital, established to serve marginalized communities, particularly Dalits and Backward Classes (BCs) in the SC-reserved Alampur constituency, was envisioned to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the region’s economically weaker sections. However, citizens are now questioning why the hospital remains underdeveloped and lacks proper medical facilities.

MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy Under Scrutiny

Citizens have directly questioned MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, who hails from Pullur village, located just a short distance from the 100-bed hospital. They are demanding answers as to why he has never addressed the hospital's issues in the Legislative Council or pushed for improvements.

Adding to the criticism, people have expressed discontent over the promotion of private hospitals in Kurnool, where Aarogyasri health scheme benefits are being extended. Residents argue that if the Alampur hospital were properly staffed with doctors and medical facilities, 90% of healthcare needs could be met locally, eliminating the need for people to travel to Kurnool and spend money on private hospitals.

The public is demanding an explanation from MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy as to why he has failed to advocate for the hospital’s development, despite making promises during the 2023 MLA elections. There is also growing frustration among MLC's supporters, with some stating that if he continues to ignore the issue, his followers may have to reconsider their allegiance.

MLA Vijay Kumar (Vijayudu) Also Criticized

Similar concerns have been raised against Alampur MLA Vijay Kumar, who, according to locals, has also neglected the 100-bed hospital. Critics accuse him of following the same stance as his political mentor by focusing on extending Aarogyasri benefits in Kurnool hospitals rather than improving healthcare infrastructure in Alampur itself.

While the MLA has been active in promoting the Jogulamba Temple as a tourist attraction, which the public welcomes, they argue that he has failed to prioritize essential healthcare needs. Many are questioning why the hospital, which stands visibly before him every day, does not seem to catch his attention.

Residents are demanding that MLA Vijay Kumar raise the issue in the Assembly and take immediate action to develop the hospital. They are also voicing concerns about whether their elected leaders genuinely care about public health or are deliberately ignoring the issue.

Public Frustration and Growing Pressure

The public sentiment is clear—people want immediate action on the 100-bed hospital. The frustration is growing as the healthcare needs of the people remain unaddressed, forcing them to travel long distances or spend money on private treatment.

If the MLA and MLC continue to ignore these concerns, there is a possibility of stronger public demonstrations and pressure campaigns demanding accountability. The residents of Alampur are now expecting their leaders to fulfill their promises and ensure that proper medical facilities are provided in their own constituency.