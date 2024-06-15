Live
Just In
Negligence of the contractor.. Troubled motorists
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: 10 days ago a BT road was laid in the center of Endabetla to Tadur mandal Headquarter in Nagar Kurnool district. However, soil was poured over it without seeing the BT road.
The motorists are alleging that due to the negligence of the contractor officials, the soil to be laid on both sides of the BT road was poured on the road and leveled. Motorists are surprised as the BT road was not visible ten days ago and was completely covered with mud.
On the other hand, the motorists going over that road are facing serious problems. People want the authorities to respond and take action immediately.
