Negligence of the school management, death of the student

Wanaparthy dist : Vishal, who was studying 8th standard in St. Thomas school in Wanaparthiy district center, died while swimming.

Vishal Wanaparthiy of Tatikunta village, Malthakal mandal of Gadwal district, is studying in the eighth standard, staying in the St. Thomas School hostel in the district center.

The parents alleged that the boy's death was due to the negligence of the school management.

Many people are alleging that the student went swimming in the pond and died due to the construction of the school by occupying the pond.

Govindamma Veeranna's son Vishal is 13 years old. Many have accused the school of running a hostel without a caretaker against the permissions and neglecting the students.

Due to the construction of the school by occupying the black pond, the pond has filled up due to the current rains and the water has reached the school. It is said that the students of the school are putting their lives in the palm of their hands due to the fear of snakes.