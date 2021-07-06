NUDA chairman C Prabhakar Reddy joins green drive

: Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman C Prabhakar Reddy planted saplings on Monday in Kaluru village.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy said that Harita Haram was launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao targeting Harita Telangana.

Prabhakar said that Rs 40 lakh had been spent on plants under NUDA. He said they are ready to spend Rs 50 lakh for Green and Clean State. The event was attended by NUDS Vice Chairman Jitish Patil, local corporator Lalita Gangadhar, NUDA Advisory Committee members Santosh, Rajendra Prasad, Akhtar, Kurapati Ramesh AE Shankar and others.