Netizens praise CM KCR for Hindi speech assuring migrant labour not to panic
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is known for his versatile personality has once again won netizens hearts with his Hindi speech assuring migrant labour not to panic during the lockdown.
It's known that the KCR government is strictly implementing the lockdown by giving top priority to public health. But this lockdown has hit hard on the lives of the migrant labour, who belongs to other states.
As there are no proper shelter and food arrangements here, most of the migrant labour left the city and began to walk to reach their native places, and these picture has also gone viral on social media.
Responding over this issue, CM KCR has made a statement during the last press meet, where he said that it is our responsibility to take care of migrants who have come to work in Telangana, we will take care of them like our family. Each person will be provided Rs 500 along with 12kg ration and assured there is no need to panic.
Over this, celebrities, netizens took their microblogging sites to praise CM KCR calling him as True leader.
Check the Twitter response here:
True leader👏👏👏👏 salute 🇮🇳 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/5HQ2ZJ8iPW— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 30, 2020
Why is @PTI_News not tweeting updates from our @TelanganaCMO #KCR garus press meets ? He is addressing important issues and updates on #TelanganaFightsCorona and should be shared nationally! Especially his assurance to migrant workers, farmers etc. @KonathamDileep @KTRTRS— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 29, 2020
Other CMs must learn from #KCR pic.twitter.com/eGSLu1KxYy— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) March 30, 2020
Hindi Speech : CM KCR assuring the migrant labour in the state and urges not to panic.True statesman behaviour in the crisis. Other states should also find such kind of approach towards daily migrant labour. @thakur_shivangi @ShivAroor @smitaprakash @sardesairajdeep @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/JzBRZmYit0— Agasthya Kantu (@agasthyakantu) March 30, 2020
He has everything to become the @PMOIndia@TelanganaCMO KCR sir, you've earned our nation's respect! Much more power to you. https://t.co/1tjsKKJhU1— Faiz Azharuddin (@faiz_azharuddin) March 31, 2020
ఇదీ నాయకత్వం అంటే!— Nadipelly Vijith Rao (@rao_vijith) March 29, 2020
This is called true leadership!
Hon'ble CM KCR gives complete assurance to migrant workers staying in Telangana. He calls migrant workers as "Partners in State Development" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kha97NPYIA
#Telangana CM #KCR's appeal (in Hindi) to migrant workers in the state to stay assured of food supplies. He calls them 'state development partners'.— Mythreya Kodakandla (@mythreyaa) March 29, 2020
Dear migrant workers in Telangana, you are in the safest pair of hands. pic.twitter.com/OyCE7Wugd7
Hats off #KCR garu. I truly believe you should start focusing on national politics. We would like to see you emerge as national level leader.— Sai (@smkand25) March 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/UFL7lGEnzC
Every state is not like Delhi & every CM is not like Kejriwal.— 🅺🅳🆁 केडीआर કેડીઆર ಕೆಡಿಆರ್ 🚩 (@KDRtweets) March 29, 2020
Just see how KCR gives assurance to north Indian migrants in #Telangana.pic.twitter.com/uFFWLLrO3h
Undoubtedly the best cm of india #KCR @narendramodi @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/HCyCZmx3RK— ジャグディッシュ🇮🇳 (@jgoud69) March 29, 2020
Yes ofcourse m from Rajasthan but right now I living in Hyderabad so my CM is MR KCR ji, n can say very proudly that no one is like my CM, thank you sir 🙏@KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @trspartyonline @RaoKavitha pic.twitter.com/lqEfiZLYD1— Ashok M Rajpurohit (@Ashokmraj) March 29, 2020