Netizens praise CM KCR for Hindi speech assuring migrant labour not to panic

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is known for his versatile personality has once again won netizens hearts with his Hindi speech assuring migrant labour not to panic during the lockdown.

It's known that the KCR government is strictly implementing the lockdown by giving top priority to public health. But this lockdown has hit hard on the lives of the migrant labour, who belongs to other states.

As there are no proper shelter and food arrangements here, most of the migrant labour left the city and began to walk to reach their native places, and these picture has also gone viral on social media.

Responding over this issue, CM KCR has made a statement during the last press meet, where he said that it is our responsibility to take care of migrants who have come to work in Telangana, we will take care of them like our family. Each person will be provided Rs 500 along with 12kg ration and assured there is no need to panic.

Over this, celebrities, netizens took their microblogging sites to praise CM KCR calling him as True leader.

Check the Twitter response here:

ఇదీ నాయకత్వం అంటే!



This is called true leadership!



Hon'ble CM KCR gives complete assurance to migrant workers staying in Telangana. He calls migrant workers as "Partners in State Development"

#Telangana CM #KCR's appeal (in Hindi) to migrant workers in the state to stay assured of food supplies. He calls them 'state development partners'.

Dear migrant workers in Telangana, you are in the safest pair of hands.



Dear migrant workers in Telangana, you are in the safest pair of hands. pic.twitter.com/OyCE7Wugd7 — Mythreya Kodakandla (@mythreyaa) March 29, 2020



Hats off #KCR garu. I truly believe you should start focusing on national politics. We would like to see you emerge as national level leader.



pic.twitter.com/UFL7lGEnzC — Sai (@smkand25) March 29, 2020