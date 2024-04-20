Never made people regret voting for me: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday urged people to support his re-election from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. Reddy said he has been working as Union minister and State BJP chief, discharged duties as the election in-charge of Goa and Tamil Nadu elections following the party direction.

He said he had served as an MLA since 2004 and as an MP for the past four and half years. However, he strictly adhered to a principled and disciplined way to ensure that people who voted for him would never feel let down. “I have not forced evicting anyone from their homes, encroached on anyone’s land or encouraged such activities; or ever resorted to foisting false cases against anyone and showed discrimination towards people; worked with a motto of development and welfare of all.”

Reddy reiterated that he would continue to be the same serving the Secunderabad LS segment and Telangana. Earlier he visited a temple in Shankar Mutt and performed special puja at Ujjaini Mahakali temple. The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and Malkajgiri LS candidate Eatala Rajender joined the mammoth procession before Reddy filed nominations.

Addressing the gathering ahead of filing nominations, he said the country emerged as a strong country under the leadership of PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Reddy said he presented a report on his performance over the last four and half years as MP and Union minister in serving Telangana. He recalled discharging responsibilities as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and after his elevation to a

Cabinet minister, besides, during Covid, and conducted the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and G-20 meetings.

The Secunderabad MP listed the development activities carried out in the constituency and sought people’s support. He appealed to people of the State to elect all 17 party candidates from Telangana to bring back Modi government and to serve the State and its development and future.