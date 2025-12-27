New Assembly Secretary Tirupati calls on Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy
Hyderabad: New Assembly Secretary R Tirupati paid a courtesy call on Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at his chamber on Friday after assuming charge as the new Assembly Secretary. During the meeting, Legislative Council Secretary Narasimha Charyulu was also present.
Tirupati formally conveyed his greetings to the Chairman and engaged in brief discussions regarding legislative administration and departmental coordination.
