New corona variant puts Telangana on high alert

Hyderabad: The new corona virus variant B 1.1.529, which has been found in South Africa and Hong Kong, has put the Telangana administration on a high alert.

All the Covid hospitals and diagnostic centres have been asked to closely monitor the symptoms of the suspected new Covid patients visiting for treatment and medical tests.

State Medical and Health department officials were on the job to track the patients who were suffering from Covid with any new symptoms and find out if the new variant had entered Telangana. All the new cases are being closely monitored so that the spread can be checked instantly. As of now, officials say that those who were infected with the Delta variant are being provided treatment with standard medical protocols prescribed by the Union Government. In case symptoms of the new variant are found, the government would alert the Union Health Ministry and seek its cooperation.

At present about 150 positive cases are reported every day and the recovery rate is 98.88 per cent. Though there is no cause of worry, officials said one needs to continue to follow the Covid norms and protocols lest the new wave if it enters TS could lead to a third wave.

The Centre had sent an advisory to the State authorities that the new variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and has serious public health implications in view of the relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel, the health authorities said that rigorous screening and testing would be taken up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.



The contacts of the international travellers would be closely tracked and tested as per the central guidelines. Passengers from Hong Kong are being asked to undergo mandatory medical tests before leaving the airport. All the passengers arriving at Hyderabad from African countries via various cities in India would also be asked to undergo required medical tests and will be put under home quarantine for a week, officials said.