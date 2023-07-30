New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil

Tirupati: Efforts were on to develop a special corridor connecting Nallamala forest with Seshachalam forest to facilitate the movement of tigers into the area. It is expected that this will facilitate the tigers’ movement into the Seshachalam forest area again, almost a century later. Officials noticed that the tigers were already coming to Seshachalam forest area and going back to Nallamala on several occasions. The idea was to develop a special corridor so that an assurance can be given to the existence of tigers in Seshachalam. Addressing a programme organised atfacilitate SV Zoological Park on Saturday on the occasion of the World Tiger Day, Minister for Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy said that there were only 45 tigers in 2010 in the State while the number has gone up to over 80 now. Though there were no tigers in Seshachalam forest, records indicate that Britishers hunted them near Mamandur guest house.

By establishing a corridor connecting both Nallamala and Seshachalam, tigers may come here which will give security to the forest wealth.