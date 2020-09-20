New education policy will focus on character building, asserts Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: The draft committee member of New Education Policy, Dr RS Kureel asserted that the committee after considering and debating different aspects has come with the outcome.



During a round table conference organised by K Dileep Kumar, chairman of VAAICE foundation on Sunday, Kureel responding to the apprehensions raised by the speakers said that the government has incorporated the new policy not only to raise the standards of the universities towards achieving global rankings, but also to ensure the country's education and inculcate the knowledge of the indigenous achievements. "This new policy is best footed for the country and no one is neglected. With the incorporation of special zones, there remained flexibility for SC, ST and minorities," he added.

Earlier during the day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the discussions online through Zoom app. He felt that the new education policy will focus on character building, apart from imparting knowledge. "We hope that like Nalanda University, India will once again have a global reach through education and even foreigners will compete to get learning experience here," he asserted.

Amongst other speakers were Professor G Haragopal, K Nageshwar, Jyotsna (TTDP women's wing president), Palle Ravi Kumar (Telangana Journalists forum president), Vimalakka social activist, Ramesh Reddy, former principal of Osmania Engineering college put forth their opinions over the issue.

Haragopal who spoke via Zoom observed that online education which is one of the important features would not be able to reach its goals, as most of the poor do not have access to technology. He also expressed objection to Central authority over decisions like curriculum as it would undermine plurality and diversity of country. Nageshwar also echoed a similar opinion and said that open or distance learning and online model would not be able to substitute formal education.

Terming this new policy influenced by Capitalism, with the underpinning of saffronisation, Vimalakka described it as an attempt to distance the privileged from the weaker sections. Ravi Kumar lamented that the policy was being adopted without wider public debate. "Had it been kept for public discussion before finalising, it would have been more effective," he felt.