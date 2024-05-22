New excise policy soon in State: Jupally

Hyderabad: While informing that the State government will be coming up with a new excise policy in the coming days, Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao made it clear that revamping of the entire department was on the cards.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, the minister assured that the government was committed to curb any kind of black marketing of liquor.

Blaming the previous government for non-clearance of bills related to the Excise department, he said that similar to other departments, even the Excise has faced the brunt of the failed administration under the BRS government, during the past decade.

While refuting that the government has not neglected Excise, he explained how the present Congress government was bringing back on track various departments by clearing all their bills. Over the shortage of beers, he blamed the pending bills by the previous government.