  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

New excise policy soon in State: Jupally

New excise policy soon in State: Jupally
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: While informing that the State government will be coming up with a new excise policy in the coming days, Excise minister Jupally Krishna...

Hyderabad: While informing that the State government will be coming up with a new excise policy in the coming days, Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao made it clear that revamping of the entire department was on the cards.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, the minister assured that the government was committed to curb any kind of black marketing of liquor.

Blaming the previous government for non-clearance of bills related to the Excise department, he said that similar to other departments, even the Excise has faced the brunt of the failed administration under the BRS government, during the past decade.

While refuting that the government has not neglected Excise, he explained how the present Congress government was bringing back on track various departments by clearing all their bills. Over the shortage of beers, he blamed the pending bills by the previous government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X