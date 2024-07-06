New Express Train from Secunderabad to Goa announced

The central government has announced the launch of a new express train from Secunderabad to Vasco da Gama (Goa), much to the delight of travelers from Telugu states. The new bi-weekly express train will make it easier for passengers to travel to the popular tourist destination of Goa.

Currently, there is only one train per week with 10 coaches that departs from Secunderabad and reaches Guntakal, where it is combined with another 10 coaches from Tirupati to form a new train heading for Goa. Additionally, four coaches traveling from Kachiguda to Yalahanka four days a week were connected to the Shalimar-Goa train at Guntakal.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the announcement of the new express train service. The increased number of tourists visiting Goa from the surrounding areas of Hyderabad has made the new service a welcomed addition for travelers.

The Secunderabad-Goa Bi-Weekly Express Train will stop at various stations including Shadnagar, Jadcharla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Doan, Guntakal, Bellary, Hospet, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvoriam, and Madgaon. The new train service is expected to provide a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for passengers traveling to Goa.