New general secy appointed for Telangana RLD

Hyderabad: Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, ex-MLC and President of the Telangana Rashtriya Lok Dal (TRLD), has appointed advocate Galibe Vishal Vanjari, member of the Hospital Development Committee (HDC), ESI Hospital Nacharam, as the General Secretary and Media Coordinator of the RLD Telangana unit.

Following his appointment, Vishal Vanjari met with Jayant Singh, Union Minister for Skill Development and Education, and National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, at the TRLD Party office on Tuesday. The meeting emphasised the party’s roadmap for Telangana, focusing on youth empowerment, grassroots outreach, and organisational strengthening. Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Vanjari expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the leadership and stated, “Under the guidance of Jayant Singh Ji and Kapilavai Dileep Kumar garu, I will work tirelessly to strengthen the TRLD in Telangana. My focus will be on youth engagement, media outreach, and expanding the party’s footprint across the state.”