Live
- Jay Shah announces Rs 125 cr prize money after India's T20 World Cup victory
- F1: Russell finishes on top after Verstappen-Norris collision in Austria GP
- Police must ensure safety of BJP woman activist’s family members: NCW on Cooch Behar incident
- Badminton Asia Junior Championships: India to face Malaysia in quarters
- New laws to come into effect from 12 midnight: SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath
- Kim Jong-un's solitary portrait pin officially seen for first time
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
Just In
New laws to come into effect from 12 midnight: SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that the new laws will come into effect from 12 midnight today in Nagar Kurnool district. SP...
Nagarkurnool: District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that the new laws will come into effect from 12 midnight today in Nagar Kurnool district. SP Gaikwad said 600 policemen in the district were being trained on the new criminal laws as laws changed in India. This training program was conducted under the supervision of Additional District SP CH Rameshwar.
Police were thoroughly trained on the changed laws and sections. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath praised Additional SP CH Rameshwar, CCS CI Shankar, DCRB CI Upender Rao, SB CI Narasimha, SI’s Ramesh and Guruswamy who trained the police personnel in four phases. Similarly, he appreciated the IT course staff for ensuring that police personnel attend the training.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS