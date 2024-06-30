New laws to come into effect from 12 midnight: SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that the new laws will come into effect from 12 midnight today in Nagar Kurnool district. SP Gaikwad said 600 policemen in the district were being trained on the new criminal laws as laws changed in India. This training program was conducted under the supervision of Additional District SP CH Rameshwar.

Police were thoroughly trained on the changed laws and sections. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath praised Additional SP CH Rameshwar, CCS CI Shankar, DCRB CI Upender Rao, SB CI Narasimha, SI’s Ramesh and Guruswamy who trained the police personnel in four phases. Similarly, he appreciated the IT course staff for ensuring that police personnel attend the training.

