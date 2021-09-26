New public prosecutor Beckham Janardhan for Mahabubnagar district

Mahabubnagar: Beckham Janardhan has been appointed as Mahabubnagar district Public Prosecutor on Saturday.

Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud handed over the appointment orders and congratulated him. Earlier Bekham Janardhan served as a Telangana activist and served as TRS district former co-convener.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhan said that he was appointed as the public prosecutor due to support from Telangana movement associates and movement leaders.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister Srinivas Goud. He also thanked other TRS leaders, MLAs, MPs and MLCs and other leaders who had supported his appointment.

"I am sure CM KCR would do justice to everyone who played an active role in the Telangana movement and I thank all those who had supported my appointment.

I assure to work most effectively and transparently during the tenure of my appointment," said Bekham Janardhan.The appointment is hailed by many people in the district.