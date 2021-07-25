New ration cards to be distributed from tomorrow, three lakh families to benefit

The process of issuing ration cards to the deserving poor will begin across the Telangana state from Monday. The cards will be handed over to 3.09 lakh beneficiaries by ministers, MLAs, and local representatives. The Civil Supplies Department has already provided information to all the districts in this regard. Under the direction of Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the distribution program to continue until July 26 to 31. Ration rice will be provided to the beneficiaries of the new ration card from August.

The number of beneficiaries who applied for the cards at the time of the decision to issue new ration cards last month was 4,46,169, which has been scrutinized at all stages. As many as 3,09,083 people were found to be eligible from all angles subject to the regulations imposed by the government.

The highest number of eligible beneficiaries listed were of 56,064 from Hyderabad followed by 35,488 in Ranga Reddy, and 30,055 in Medchal.