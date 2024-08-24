New Revenue Bill Strengthened by Expert Recommendations: District Collector.

Gadwal : On Saturday, an awareness discussion and suggestion acceptance program was conducted on the Telangana Rights Record Draft Bill-2024 at the IDOC meeting hall. The event was attended by revenue officials, district officers, retired revenue officials, lawyers, farmer association leaders, and farmers.





During the meeting, Tahsildar provided a detailed explanation of the new proposed Rights of Record (RoR) Act through a PowerPoint presentation. He highlighted the differences between the 2020 RoR Act and the proposed 2024 Act. District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh emphasized that the government is determined to strengthen the new revenue bill by incorporating suggestions and recommendations from experts and intellectuals.



The Collector stated that the discussion was arranged to gather field-level feedback and advice, which is part of the process of replacing the 2020 Act with the 2024 Act to create a better land records system for farmers. He encouraged participants to voice any additional aspects that need to be included or any existing flaws in the draft bill, assuring that these suggestions would be forwarded to the government.





Revenue law expert and Dharani Committee member, M. Sunil Kumar, who played a key role in drafting the bill, explained the critical points of the proposed legislation. During the discussion, several participants raised issues related to land rights, mutations, challenges faced with the Dharani portal, and other relevant topics. They provided valuable suggestions and recommendations for the new bill.



Additional Collectors Narsinga Rao and Srinivasulu Rao, RDO Ram Chander, AO Veera Badraiah, ZP CEO Kanthamma, public representatives Subhan, Tahsildars, district officials, senior citizens, intellectuals, farmer association members, educators, public representatives, retired revenue officers, and other staff participated in the event.

