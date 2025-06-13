New Seed Law Soon to Protect Farmers’ Rights and Ensure Quality: Telangana Agriculture Commission Chairman

Gadwal: A New Seed Law to Empower and Protect Farmers Soon, Says Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy

In a major development aimed at providing long-term relief to farmers facing issues with cotton seeds, Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy announced that a new Seed Law that ensures control over seed companies and secures farmers' rights will soon be implemented. He emphasized that this law, expected within 15 to 20 days, will offer legal protection to farmers and strict regulation on seed companies.

This announcement was made during a consultative meeting held at the IDOC Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Friday under the chairmanship of District Collector B.M. Santhosh. The meeting was convened to discuss problems being faced by farmers related to cotton seed cultivation and to gather suggestions for their resolution. Farmers, their representatives, seed organizers, and company officials shared their views with the Commission.

Kodanda Reddy expressed pride in the cotton crop cultivated in the district, noting its competitiveness not only in the domestic market but also in global markets like China. He highlighted this as a matter of pride for the state and acknowledged the state's efforts through multiple schemes and new policies to strengthen the agricultural sector. The Commission held the meeting in Gadwal after receiving reports of serious issues with cotton seed failures, leading to high debts and suicides among farmers.

He stated that the upcoming Seed Law will provide regulatory oversight on seed companies and safeguard farmers' rights, ensuring accountability. Referring to the past difficulties farmers faced due to the Dharani land registration system, he noted that the newly formed state government has already initiated the Bhubharati Act to resolve land ownership issues. The Seed Law is being designed in a similar manner to benefit farmers comprehensively.

He also assured that issues faced by women in agriculture are being addressed and justice would be ensured for women farmers. Referring to how the Commission had resolved issues faced by maize farmers in Mulugu district, he reiterated their commitment to field-level grievance redressal. He recommended that farmers be given direct access to companies without intermediaries to ensure clarity on seed quality, supply, and company responsibilities.

Kodanda Reddy also stressed the need for licensed moneylenders to follow RBI regulations, maintain transaction audits, and operate transparently to prevent exploitation. He reaffirmed the government’s stand that “Farmers are the backbone of the nation” and that it will always stand by them.

Committee member K.V. Narasimha Reddy stated that due to farmers losing trust in seed organizers, both parties are facing losses. He urged organizers to act responsibly and added that the new law will provide a permanent solution to such problems.

Committee member Sunil Kumar highlighted the importance of reviving the 2005 Contract Farming Law and pointed out that farmers are unfairly bearing risks which should be managed by companies. He emphasized the necessity for farmers to be aware of their land rights. With 60–70% of the population dependent on agriculture and over 50 laws relating to the sector, he called for increased awareness among farmers. He praised the government’s effort in introducing new laws related to land, seeds, and marketing, including the already enacted Bhubharati Act and soon-to-be-launched Seed Law.

District Collector B.M. Santhosh assured that recommendations are being sent to the government for addressing farmer issues and that the administration is taking comprehensive steps for resolution. He stated that with nearly 40,000 farmers producing cotton seeds across 30,000 acres, seed cultivation is a primary income source for the district. As such, the government is formulating new policies and laws focused on farmer welfare.

He confirmed that suggestions from farmers will be incorporated into policy-making, and that a detailed review and systematic approach will be adopted to resolve seed-related issues. The administration will gather clear data from companies, submit reports on seed failures, and prepare SOPs for clarity on money lending and agreements. “Our focus is the welfare of farmers in every aspect,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Commission Chairman visited farms in Putanpalli village, personally interacting with farmers to understand their ground-level problems with cotton seed cultivation.

The meeting was attended by District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, RDO Alivelu, Commission members Ramulu Naik, Sunil Kumar, Ram Reddy Gopal Reddy, Gadugu Gangadhar, K.V. Narasimha Reddy, Marikanti Bhavani, former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, other district officials, seed cotton organizers, company representatives, farmers, farmer associations, and public representatives.