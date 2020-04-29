New sprawling fruit market to open in Rangareddy dist on May 7

Hyderabad: Government would start the full-fledged fruit market at Koheda in Rangareddy district within three days time.



The Gaddiannaram Market Yard, which was the biggest fruit market in the city was closed down recently because of the coronavirus threat will now be remain permanently closed and the new market would be starting in Koheda, 17 km away from the city from May.

The Koheda market is spread across in 170 acres compared to the 22-acres Gaddiannaram. With many fruit vehicles coming to the market yard, the locals had to face traffic problem near Kothapet. The proposal to shift the city market was made in 2011 and site was earmarked in 2016.

While the market was yet to start formally the vehicles pertaining to mangoes were already landing in the yard for the last few days. According to officials, about 600 vehicles were coming into the market every day and the number is expected to increase further after the market starts functioning officially. The authorities have set up two large sheds. Another shed with 1.26 lakh square yard would be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 65 lakh. For drinking water, 20 tanks with 2,000 litre capacity will be installed.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy along with Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA D Sudheer Reddy and M Kishan Reddy visited the Koheda Market yard on Tuesday. Niranjan Reddy asked officials to make arrangements for lighting from the Outer Ring Road to the market area. He also told officials to issue identity cards to market agents and assistants for avoiding inconvenience from the police. A canteen would also be constructed at the yard for the benefit of farmers, agents and assistants.

The Minister further said that this year mango crop was in four lakh acres. The Jagtial mangoes are transported to Mumbai and remaining stock would come to Koheda. The mango market was readied at Koheda with a prior action plan because the Gaddiannaram Market Yard was not sufficient to handle large quantity of stock. He said that the arrangements like CCTVs, first aid center, fire station, parking facilities were provided. The market committee would be supplying free masks to the farmers, agents. The Minister asked the officials to ensure social distancing is followed in the market.