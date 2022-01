New TRS district party presidents appointed in Telangana

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed new party presidents to all districts in Telangana. This comes after the party president decided to strengthen the party from grassroot level. He is also expected to announce the party district committees shortly.



The newly appointed district party presidents include MLA Jogu Ramanna (Adilabad), MLA Koneru Konappa (Komaram Bheem Asifabad), MLA Balka Suman (Mancherial), MLA G Vittal Reddy (Nirmal), MLA A Jeevan Reddy (Nizmabad), former DCMS chairman MK Muzeebuddin (Kamareddy), SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao (Karimnagar), former MPP Thota Agaiah (Rajanna Siricilla), MLA K Vidyasagar Rao (Jagitial), MLA Korukanti Chander (Peddapalli), MLA M Padma Devender Reddy (Medak), former MLA Chinta Prabhakar (Sangareddy), MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Siddipet), MLA Aroori Ramesh (Warangal), MLA D Vinaybhaskar (Hanamkonda), Zilla Parishad chairman P Sampath Reddy (Jangaon), MP Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish (Mulugu), Zilla Parishad chairman Gandra Jyothi (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), MLC Thatha Madhusudan (Khammam), MLA Rega Kantha Rao (Bhadradri Kothagudem), MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar (Nalgonda), MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav (Suryapet), TS Oilfed chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy (Yadadri Bhongir), MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Rangareddy), MLA Methuku Anand (Vikarabad), MLA Shambhipur Raju (Medchal Malkajgiri), MLA C Laxma Reddy (Mahabubnagar), MLA Guvvala Balaraju (Nagarkurnool), MLA B Krishnamohan Reddy (Jogulamba Gadwal), MLA S Rajender Reddy (Narayanpet), Municipal chairman A Gattu Yadav and MLA Maganti Gopinath (Hyderabad).