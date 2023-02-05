  • Menu
New Vision student wins title at shooting ball tourney

New Vision student wins title at shooting ball tourney
Jakkampudi Dharani 

Khammam: New Vision School student Jakkampudi Dharani won the title at the first international level shooting ball championship orgranised by the Shooting Ball Federation of India, informed school chairman CHGK Prasad. The competitions were conducted in Faziabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Prinicipal MD Abad Ali, D Venkat Reddy (AO), and teaching staff congratulated Jakkampudi Dharani for the feat.

