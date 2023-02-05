New Vision student wins title at shooting ball tourney

Khammam: New Vision School student Jakkampudi Dharani won the title at the first international level shooting ball championship orgranised by the Shooting Ball Federation of India, informed school chairman CHGK Prasad. The competitions were conducted in Faziabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Prinicipal MD Abad Ali, D Venkat Reddy (AO), and teaching staff congratulated Jakkampudi Dharani for the feat.