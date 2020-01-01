New Year Eve Celebrations: Women boozers boost liquor sales

Hyderabad: Revellers consumed liquor worth nearly Rs 500 crore during the New Year celebrations in the State, according to officials of the Excise and Prohibition department. In Greater Hyderabad limits alone, more than 60 percent of liquor sales were reported. Though the New Year events organised this time were less than the previous year due to economic slowdown in the city, liquor sales in licensed outlets and bars increased by 15 percent when compared to last year.



This time, the sale of low alcoholic beverages like Breezer and light beer was also registered high due to growing number of women tipplers, according to officials. They said the cold weather conditions and the growing culture of having New Year bash had led to increase of liquor sales. In other major cities like Karimnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad also, the liquor sales went up.

Excise officials said the demand for low-alcoholic beverages, mainly light beers, also increased as the liquor shops requisitioned for more stocks in the year end. Drinking culture among women was on the rise and the demand for light alcoholic drinking had also increased, the officials said, adding that the consumption of imported premium whisky was also high this year. The additional revenues generated through liquor sales will provide a relief to the government which has been facing financial crunch in the last quarter of the current financial year.