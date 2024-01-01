  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

New Year wishes: Dy CM assures ‘Indiramma reign’

New Year wishes: Dy CM assures ‘Indiramma reign’
x
Highlights

While sharing new year wishes with the people, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the citizens will be witnessing ‘Indiramma reign’ (palana) in the years to come.

Hyderabad: While sharing new year wishes with the people, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the citizens will be witnessing ‘Indiramma reign’ (palana) in the years to come.

In a media statement, Bhatti who hoped that the year 2024 will bring in happiness to every household and development in all the families assured that the Congress will ensure that all the social groups in Telangana are in the development path under the Indiramma reign. He greeted all the Telugu residing across the globe.

“I wish to stay with you always with new aspirations, new dreams, new aims, new decisions, new festivities and new enthusiasm…,” he stated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X