New Year wishes: Dy CM assures ‘Indiramma reign’

Highlights
Hyderabad: While sharing new year wishes with the people, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the citizens will be witnessing ‘Indiramma reign’ (palana) in the years to come.
In a media statement, Bhatti who hoped that the year 2024 will bring in happiness to every household and development in all the families assured that the Congress will ensure that all the social groups in Telangana are in the development path under the Indiramma reign. He greeted all the Telugu residing across the globe.
“I wish to stay with you always with new aspirations, new dreams, new aims, new decisions, new festivities and new enthusiasm…,” he stated.
