Newborn baby found abandoned in Moosapet

Hyderabad: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near a petrol pump at Moosapet on Thursday around 11 am. Locals said that an unidentified woman abandoned the one and half month baby at the secluded area.

The local residents rushed to rescue the baby and informed the police. The mobile patrol vehicle of Kukatpally police reached the spot and shifted the child to the police station. The women gave a bath to the baby and new clothes. After a medical examination, the police named the baby as 'Indira' and handed her over to Shishu Vihar officials in Ameerpet.

The police said that there are no injuries on her body and her health condition was stable.

Meanwhile, the Kukatpally police registered a case and are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the baby's parents. An investigation is underway.

In September, a newborn baby girl was abandoned on the roadside at Esmaiya Bazaar in the city. The baby was found by the GHMC workers who alerted the police. The police shifted the baby to Maternity hospital in Koti for treatment.