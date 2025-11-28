Newly appointed Kamareddy DCC president Ale Mallikarjun honoured

In a grand celebration in Jukkal, MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao and the local Congress party cadre hosted a felicitation ceremony for Ale Mallikarjun, who was recently appointed as the President of the Kamareddy District Congress Committee (DCC) by the Congress High Command.

The event began with an impressive bike rally, which saw widespread participation from supporters and party workers that traversed from Nursing Rao Palli Crossroads to Pitlam, highlighting the enthusiasm for Mallikarjun’s appointment.

Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao commended Mallikarjun as a “dedicated and committed Congress worker” with the potential to bolster the party’s presence in the district. He promised that diligent party members would receive appropriate recognition in committee assignments, local elections, and in nominated positions. He articulated the significance of Mallikarjun’s appointment, expressing that it was a moment of pride for Jukkal and urged party members to strive for success in the forthcoming local body elections, dedicating their efforts to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Ale Mallikarjun, in his address, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him. He stated, “This appointment is significant not just for me, but for all the ordinary Congress workers who strive for the party. My focus will be on strengthening the Congress across Kamareddy district and transforming it into a stronghold.” He emphasised that genuine social justice can only be achieved through the Congress Party and vowed to collaborate with leaders at all levels to ensure electoral success.

He extended his thanks to several prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao, Yellareddy MLA Madan Mohan Rao, senior district Congress figures, and all party workers for their trust and support.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed active participation from leaders and Congress members from all mandals within the Jukkal constituency, marking a memorable event in the local political landscape.