Newly married youth killed in road mishap

Kothagudem: In an unfortunate incident, a newly married man died on spot in a ghastly road accident. The incident took place at Paloncha in Kothagudem district during the wee hours of Friday. The mishap took place after a bike with two youth collided head-on with an ash truck. According to the sources, the two friends Md Sameer and Harshavardhan were on their way Kothagudem from Paloncha on a bike. It is said that Md Sameer resides at Paloncha but Hanrshavardhan resides at Sitaramapatnam in Paloncha.

On the unfortunate day, the duo travelling on a bike collided with an ash tanker head-on at Nava Bharat area killing Sameer.

It is to mention here that Md Sameer got married a couple of moths ago. Meanwhile Harshavardhan got severely injured in the incident. The police rushed to the spot and rushed the fractured Harshavardhan to a nearby government hospital for treatment and shifted Md Sameer's dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.