Newly-wed couple found hanging in Uppal

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a newly married couple died, allegedly by suicide, in their house at Srinagar Colony in Uppal here on Saturday.

The couple identified as Sai Goud and Navaneetha Laxmi, had a love marriage at Arya Samaj about five months ago and were living in a rented house. According to the police, they were quite upset after their marriage and financial issues.

Police said the couple hanged from the same ceiling fan in their bedroom and ended their lives. The incident came to light when a neighbour found them hanging and alerted the police.

The Uppal police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a youth was electrocuted after a live wire snapped and fell on him here, sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bholakpur area of the city on Friday night. The teenager was riding a motorbike.

According to police, the wire got entangled into a DCM van and snapped. The live wire fell on the youth who was riding the two-wheeler behind the van.

The boy died on the spot. He was identified as Mohammed Sameer. He was son of a samosa seller Mohammed Qadeer. Sameer was returning home after collecting dues from some hotels for samosas supplied by his father.

Local residents alleged that negligence by the electricity authorities led to the tragedy.

Musheerabad police registered a case and took up investigation.