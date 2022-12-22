NGT imposes Rs.920 crore fine on Telangana for undertaking Palamuru and Dindi projects without permits

The National Green Tribunal in Chennai has imposed a massive fine to the Telangana government for undertaking the construction of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and the Dindi project taken upon Krishna river without having environmental permits. The NGT has imposed a whooping Rs. 920 crore fine.



The Chennai NGT Bench headed by Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana has heard the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government has found that there are no environmental permits and imposed fine equal to 1.5 percent from the estimated cost of the project.



Earlier in the past, the NGT has directed the Telangana government to stop works of both the projects till it gets permission following complaint by the Andhra Pradesh. However, as there was not turn up from the Telangana government, the NGT imposed fine.