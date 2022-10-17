NGT slaps notices to Centre & Telangana govt over setup of NIMZ

Zaheerabad: In the latest turns of events, the National Green Tribunal served notices to both the Centre and Telangana government over setting up the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad Assembly constituency in Sangareddy district. The NGT asked to give an explanation as to on what basis permission accorded for establishing NIMZ.



Several farmers including Patel Raju Reddy of Mamidgi village in Nyalkal mandal filed a petition in the NGT about a month ago challenging environmental clearance issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The petitioners contended that pollution emanated from the NIMZ will have an adverse impact on people and animals on surrounding areas.



The Union Environment Ministry granted nod to the NIMZ in May 2022. The NIMZ is being established by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in more than 12,635 acres spread over two mandals. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,095 crore. Once it becomes operational, NIMZ will create 2.6 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.