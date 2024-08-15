Nigerian, two others nabbed with drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement wing team conducted a joint operation along with the Banjara Hills Police and apprehended three persons, including a Nigerian, involved in drugs. The police seized multiple drugs weighing 256 grams worth Rs 1.1 crore from their possession.

The arrested persons were: Ofozor Sunday Ejike, alias Frank (42), a drug supplier native to Nigeria; Anas Khan (31), a drug peddler; and Saif Khan (27), both residents of Rajendranagar and native to Bhopal (MP). The police seized 36 gm of cocaine, 140 gm of MDMA, nine Ecstasy pills, 6 LSD blots, 32 gm of charas, 41 gm of MEOW-MEOW, five mobile phones, a car, and other items from them.