Night curfew in Telangana extended to May 8

With the constant rise in the coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Friday extended the night curfew to 5 am till May 8.



The decision comes after the high court expressed dissatisfaction with the government for not taking any decision on the curfew extension. It asked the government to take a call within 45 minutes else the court would pass the orders.

Responding to the court's orders, the government's counsel told the court that they have extended the night curfew in the state for another week. The court also warned the government to take strict measures to contain the virus. The matter was adjourned to May 5.

The Telangana government imposed night curfew restricting the movement of people in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.