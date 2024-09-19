Live
Nikhat Zareen appointed as DSP (Special Police)
World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has joined the police services in the rank of DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has joined the police services in the rank of DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) on Wednesday. She handed over her joining report to the Director General of Police, Dr Jitender IPS at the police headquarters in the city.
Hailing from Nizamabad district, Nikhat Zareen has been a two-time world boxing champion and has also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. She recently participated in the Olympics held in Paris. The state government issued orders appointing Nikhat Zareen as a DSP (Special Police). Following this, she submitted her joining report to the DGP.
