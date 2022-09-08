NIMS chief opting pvt hospital for heart surgery raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: The director of prestigious Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dr K Manohar preferring a private hospital for treatment for his heart ailment had raised eyebrows as experts have questioned the standard of facilities in the government hospitals.

The government has been claiming to have improved the facilities in the medical and health department in the State but the decision of the NIMS director preferring private hospital for his heart problem has led to serious doubts on the facilities as the people argue that when the heads of the institutions do not have the confidence on the facilities what would be the condition of the common citizen.

The NIMS hospital is the biggest government hospital in the State with professional and experienced doctors, which provides services to over 47,000 in patients and six lakhs outpatients and takes up thousands of surgeries. The number of patients has doubled during the last few years. Thousands of the patients come for various tests in the hospital with prior appointments.

However, one single incident had badly affected the reputation of the hospital among the masses. The director of NIMS was reportedly admitted in a private hospital after he had complained of a chest pain. The doctors found out that there were two blocks and he is expected to undergo surgery or go for stent. According to the reports, the family doctor of Manohar was working in the private hospital hence he was taken to the hospital at Hyderguda.

The staff was agitated with the reports of the director opting for the private hospital instead of choosing NIMS. They were seen discussing the issue because their doctors don't have confidence in the system. NIMS Employees Association former president M Rama Brahmam alleged that the director had lowered the dignity of NIMS. It is not his fault to go for the corporate hospital near the residence during emergency time but utilising all the services in the same hospital even after getting alright insulting the NIMS hospital for which he is the head.

"There are medical equipments and professionals on par with the corporate hospitals in NIMS even then the director going to private hospital means the insult for the cardiology wing and also to the entire hospital," said Rama Brahmam, who shared his views on social media.

Some of them have criticised the government stating that the Ministers, MLAs have no confidence on the facilities in the government hospitals but now even the doctors don't have the confidence on their colleagues, which shows the standard of these hospitals.