Niranjan Reddy says government gave Rs 3,384.95 crore Rythu Bhima to 67,699 farmers

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday slammed the Opposition parties for their 'misinformation campaign' on farming activities, paddy procurement and related matters.

Talking to the media, Reddy described the comments as 'baseless' that the government was ignoring plight of farmers and not procuring paddy in districts.

He informed that the government offered Rs 3,384.95 crore towards insurance to farmers in three years. With this the government offered help of Rs 5 lakh each to 67,699 farmers in the State.

The minister said the government has been doing everything for the farmers. "The government is buying every seed from farmers; it is for the Centre to procure the same", he said. "The Centre is trying to escape from responsibility", he said while expressing displeasure. The minister accused the Opposition of trying to blame the government.

"Chief Minister KCR is kind enough towards farmers and offers all help on time", he claimed. As much as Rs 60,000 crore has been spent a year by the government for farming and allied sectors in the State. Only the State is giving such huge funds towards farming activities through various schemes", he informed.

The minister asked the Opposition to clarify whether any State ruled by the BJP and the Congress are implementing the schemes that are being taken up in Telangana. "We are noted for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Rythu Vedikas, 24-hour power free to farming and others", he claimed. No other State has been able to implement such schemes as only a few States are coming to follow suit, the minister stated. He said the government has been extending all support to farmers. Besides giving power and 'Rythu Bandhu' amount of Rs 10,000 per acre a year, each farmer is getting insurance coverage amount of Rs 5 lakh in case of death. The minister asked the Opposition to stop mud-slinging on the government schemes.

He said, "Instead of pressing the Centre to procure paddy the State BJP leaders and the Congress who are trying to make political comments," while expressing displeasure.

The Opposition has to mount pressure on the Centre to give clarity on paddy procurement from the State. The CM has left for Delhi to pursue the matter with the Centre, he said. "We hope that the Centre will give clarity on the paddy issue and other matters of the State, the minister said.