NIRDPR organises 4-day Exposure-cum-Study tour for Assam officials

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Hyderabad organised four days Exposure-cum-Study tour for functionaries and officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department from Assam. These functionaries are people's representatives at Block level. All members have completed their three years at Blocks level.

Delivering inaugural address, Shashi Bhushan, Deputy Director General, NIRDPR shared the multi-dimensional nature of development and stressed on the flagship programmes of Rural Development and Panchayt Raj such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, NRLM, Skill Development etc. and urged the representatives to work towards effective implementation schemes in their State. Participants were also addressed by the senior faculty of NIRDPR on organic farming, nutrition, watershed management, skill development, FPOs.

Visit to historic places and model village covering different practices followed by Government of Telangana like, T-hub, 2 BHK Scheme and other urban activities, state specific activities in rural development programme like Prakrutivanam, Vykunta Dhamam, tree plantation, community group such as SHG, sanitation, watershed management for better understanding.