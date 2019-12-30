Trending :
Nirmal: Cops told to follow traffic rules strictly

Nirmal: Additional Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao instructed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure that all police personnel working in their police stations must follow traffic rules. Each police officer should wear helmet compulsorily while driving and number plates must be visible on their vehicles. The police reception officers told to inform the present situation of cases of their respective police stations of the district.

5-S vertical in-charge officer and Bhainsa rural Inspector Praveen Kumar said that Station House Officers must maintain their police station surroundings clean and neat; to paint all police stations with the

same colour; to maintain all files in the same colour; to keep sign boards; and vehicle parking places in their police stations.

IT Core Team in-charge Murad Ali told the officials to geo-tag (identify) places of worship, government and private institutions, accident prone areas and to update them from time-to-time.

Inspector Poshetty, station house officers of all stations and general duty verticals and others were present.

