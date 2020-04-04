Nirmal: Councillor rude behaviour with Aasha workers lands him in jail

A councillor was arrested for his rude behaviour with the Aasha workers when the latter was conducting a survey on Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Kabutar Kaman in Nirmal district.

Zaheer told the Aasha workers that he is not going to cooperate with them and announce the details. Based on the complaint by the workers, the police registered a case against him and took him into custody. It is learned that around 52 people have attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi from Nirmal.

On Thursday, a Tablighi Jamaat returnee died after being tested positive for coronavirus. In the wake of the rise in cases, the government asked the officials to gather information of those who returned from Delhi. However, when the Aasha workers went to collect details, the councillor denied disclosing the information.

Telangana reported a spike in coronavirus positive cases in the last few days after several people who returned from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.