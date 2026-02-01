Nirmal prepares for municipal polls with completion of randomisation

Khanapur: The first phase of randomisation for officials assigned to municipal election duties in Nirmal district was completed on Saturday at the Collectorate meeting hall, under the supervision of District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav.

Participating in the process, the Collector stated that an adequate number of Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Other Polling Officers had been appointed to conduct the municipal elections smoothly. She said sufficient staff had been deployed for election management, with additional officials kept in reserve as a precautionary measure.

The Collector emphasised that the arrangements would ensure there was no shortage of personnel at any stage during the conduct of the elections.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed and Kishore Kumar, District Election Officer Bhojanna, Nirmal and Khanapur Municipal Commissioners Jagadishwar Goud and Sundar Singh, along with other officials and staff, were present during the randomisation process.