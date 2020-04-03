Nirmal: Section 144 imposed in Zohra Nagar

Nirmal: After learning that Nizamuddin Markaz returnee, a Nirmal native, died on Wednesday, District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui issued several orders to the district authorities on the steps to be taken for the funeral of deceased.

It should be noted here that a Nirmal native, who attended the religious prayer meeting at Markaz in New Delhi, has died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Following this, the Collector on Thursday ordered the municipal authorities to clean all the municipal wards with sodium hypochlorite disinfectant.

The deceased, along with three of his family members travelled in a car from Shamshabad to Nirmal. The officials identified the doctor, who treated them first.

The Collector ordered the officials to collect blood samples of the deceased family members also and keep them in home quarantine. The district administration was further directed to take strict action to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Later the Collector visited Zohra Nagar on foot and urged the people not to come out of their houses, as a resident of this colony died at Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

He announced through a mike at the colony masque that the Zohra Nagar has been seized and people should not come out as Section 144 is in force. Essential commodities, vegetables and rice will be provided by the civil supplies department, he informed.

Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Civil Supplies Officer Kiran Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna, Tahsildars Subhash Chandar and Narsaiah, Deputy Tahsildar Raheem, councillor Saleem and police were present.

Complete lockdown for four days

Later, at a meeting District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui said a complete lock down will be implemented in Nirmal town for four days from April 2.

Speaking at a meeting with police, medical and health and municipal officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector said that law and order will be implemented strictly for four days to prevent the spread of corona virus in town and four wheelers or two wheelers will not be allowed except for ambulance services and essential freight vehicles.

Vegetable market at NTR Mini stadium in the town will be completely closed and vegetables shops will be set up in separate places, he said. Medical teams were told to conduct door to door survey.