Nirmala’s comment on meters unmasked Cong, BJP: Harish

Hyderabad: Stating that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on meters exposed the Congress and BJP, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked with what face the leaders of the two national parties would seek votes from the people in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet, Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders over the years tried to show off their lies, but Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified about fixing meters to the agricultural pump sets. Now, with what face the BJP leaders would seek votes from the people and how will the leaders like Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind seek votes now, he asked.

Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the only leader in the country who said he would not fix motors to the pump sets. Nirmala Sitharaman has not only exposed the BJP but also the Congress party. “Altogether, 12 States have fixed motors and since KCR is here, it was not possible in the State.