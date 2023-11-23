Live
- Asad confident of KCR becoming hat-trick CM, targets Congress
- State-level meeting of outsourced employees in Vijayawada on Dec 10
- Nirmala’s comment on meters unmasked Cong, BJP: Harish
- 4 held for selling tickets in black market
- Congress leaders cast doubts on Uttam’s win
- Security beefed up for T20 match in city
- Questions over safety of autos transporting children to schools
- Hyderabad: Akbaruddin booked for alleged assault on cop
- If courageous Owaisi should go to Gaza to fight - Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Marriage gift worth `81.64-crore today
Just In
Nirmala’s comment on meters unmasked Cong, BJP: Harish
Stating that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on meters exposed the Congress and BJP, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked with what face the leaders of the two national parties would seek votes from the people in the State.
Hyderabad: Stating that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on meters exposed the Congress and BJP, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked with what face the leaders of the two national parties would seek votes from the people in the State.
Addressing a press conference in Siddipet, Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders over the years tried to show off their lies, but Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified about fixing meters to the agricultural pump sets. Now, with what face the BJP leaders would seek votes from the people and how will the leaders like Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind seek votes now, he asked.
Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the only leader in the country who said he would not fix motors to the pump sets. Nirmala Sitharaman has not only exposed the BJP but also the Congress party. “Altogether, 12 States have fixed motors and since KCR is here, it was not possible in the State.