Nirmal’s Pembi block gets national award

Khanapur: Nirmal district’s Pembi block, identified as a key performer among the NITI Aayog’s proposed Aspirational Blocks, has been awarded the national-level Bronze Medal. On Saturday, during a ceremony held in Hyderabad, the award was presented by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and received by District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav.

State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, State Government Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, Additional Collector Faizan Ahmad, and other dignitaries participated in the event.

Out of the 500 Aspirational Blocks selected by NITI Aayog, Pembi block secured the fourth position. Officials stated that the award was given in recognition of outstanding performance across six indicators: health, nutrition, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others.

On this occasion, Abhinav remarked that securing the fourth rank at the national level is a matter of pride for Pembi block. “This achievement is a testament to collective effort and that Pembi has transformed from an aspirational block to an inspirational one, setting an example for all,” she said.

As part of the Sampoorna Abhiyan initiative, Pembi block achieved 100% performance in registering pregnant women, diabetes screening, and distribution of supplementary nutrition. It also recorded 70% progress in issuing soil health cards and 94% progress in disbursing loans to women’s self-help groups, the Collector explained.