Live
- This when PM chases headlines: Congress on 246 medical colleges failing to meet 50% attendance
- NDA government in Bihar had taken decision to conduct caste survey: BJP’s Nikhil Anand
- Oppn misleading people will be rejected again: Naveen
- Tesla misses delivery target in Q3, on track to produce 1.8 mn vehicles
- Ileana posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan; says ‘2 months already’
- Kangana gives chilling warning to enemies of nation in ‘Tejas’ teaser
- Pakistan inflation spikes to 31.4% amid high fuel, energy prices
- Amaal Mallik on why ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ melodies continue to captivate listeners
- Yesteryear stars who came late to social media but caught up fast
- Malkajgiri DCC president resigns
Just In
Nischinta Foundation celebrates International Day of Older Persons 2023 in Hyderabad
Highlights
Nischinta Foundation Hyderabad with the cooperation of Lions Club Hyderabad has celebrated International Day of Older Persons 2023 at Ruki Dayal Chimnani Old Aged Home in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.
Nischinta Foundation Hyderabad with the cooperation of Lions Club Hyderabad has celebrated International Day of Older Persons 2023 at Ruki Dayal Chimnani Old Aged Home in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.
Nischinta Foundation said that the United Nations General Assembly has declared October One as International Day for Elderly People in 1990. Since then, the international day of Older Persons was celebrating to create awareness among the people about issues which affects the elders as well as to appreciate their contribution towards the society.
The theme for year 2023 is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS