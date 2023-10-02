Nischinta Foundation celebrates International Day of Older Persons 2023 in Hyderabad

Nischinta Foundation Hyderabad with the cooperation of Lions Club Hyderabad has celebrated International Day of Older Persons 2023 at Ruki Dayal Chimnani Old Aged Home in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.



Nischinta Foundation said that the United Nations General Assembly has declared October One as International Day for Elderly People in 1990. Since then, the international day of Older Persons was celebrating to create awareness among the people about issues which affects the elders as well as to appreciate their contribution towards the society.

The theme for year 2023 is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”.