NIT-Warangal students get stellar packages

Warangal: Notwithstanding the economic slowdown, the cream of engineering talent continues to reap rich harvest grabbing top job and internship offers from leading recruiters. With over 732 final year students (551 Under-Graduate and 181 Post Graduate students) to its credit, the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), makes merry in terms of getting campus placement during the academic year 2019-20.



In all, 177 companies including Microsoft India Private Limited, DE Shaw Group, Arcesium India Private Limited, Sprinklr, Adobe Ltd., Oracle India Private Limited, SAP Labs, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, ITC Limited, GAIL, HPCL turned to NITW during the academic year.

A total of 33 students received offers from Government of India Enterprises (GOI) - ISRO and ITI, and Public Sector Units (PSUs) such as Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

As many as 14 students received a cost to company (CTC) of Rs 43.33 lakh per annum, the highest package. Compared to last year, the average compensation has gone up to Rs. 12.15 lakh per annum from Rs 9.93 lakh per annum.

About 110 (93.22%) students of BTech (Computer Science & Engineering), with an average CTC of Rs 21.90 lakh per annum, received offers from leading companies. The department-wise break up: ECE 89%, EEE 88%, Mechanical 85%, Chemical 82%, Metallurgy 66%, Civil 57%, Bio-tech 53%.

On the other hand, as many as 243 pre-final students have also received the internship offers. It is to be noted here that placement season will continue till July 2020 this year.

The cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of the students mattered a lot for shortlisting them for selection process and a majority of the students who received highest CTC from well-known MNCs are those with top CGPA in their respective branches. The recruiters are also keen in hiring students who had an edge over fellow students in terms of curricular and co-curricular activities with good communication skills.