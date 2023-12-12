NITI Aayog & Raj Bhavans organise workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’

Hyderabad: NITI Aayog, Government of India, in collaboration with the Raj Bhavans of all the States, organized a workshop on 'Viksit Bharat@2047' at Tealangana Raj Bhavan on Monday. The workshop aimed to engage educators and academic leaders in shaping the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The workshop commenced with welcome addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through virtual mode. Addressing the workshop, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the crucial dialogue on Viksit Bharat@2047. She emphasized the potential of Telangana and the Union Territory of Pondicherry to become pioneers in contributing to the vision. She stressed the critical need for focused execution and action, stating, “There should be only execution, not excuses.” She urged educators to adopt an “enjoy and educate” approach to teaching, fostering a more engaging and effective learning environment.

Dr Soundararajan appealed to educators and faculty members to encourage students to participate actively and contribute their valuable ideas to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. She particularly emphasized the importance of reaching out to students, who may need extra support, ensuring no one is left behind in receiving quality education.

With the theme of “Empowering India, Innovation in Science and Technology,” the workshop witnessed participation from Vice Chancellors, Directors, Deans, and a large number of faculty members from State Universities, Central Universities, Private Universities, and higher educational institutions (HEIs) including IIT, NIT, AIIMS, etc. from across the State Telangana. The participants actively engaged in discussions, sharing valuable opinions and innovative ideas to shape the vision documents for Viksit Bharat by 2047.